Apple has finalized its acquisition of Pixelmator, a Lithuania-based image editing software company, as of February 11, 2025. The deal was first announced in November 202 and has now received all necessary regulatory approvals.

Pixelmator was founded in 2007 and is known for its user-friendly image editing applications including Pixelmator Pro and Photomator. The company’s products have been exclusive to Apple platforms, including Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. And the existing Pixelmator apps will remain available on the App Store with continued support and updates.

This acquisition aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its creative software offerings and expand its AI-powered imaging capabilities, especially when they are this close to completing an Apple Intelligence deal in China, where reportedly they rejected DeepSeek and chose to go forward with AliBaba. However, Apple has not yet announced specific plans to integrate Pixelmator’s technology into its own software.