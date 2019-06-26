Drive.ai Acquisition Completed by Apple

Apple completed the purchase of self-driving car startup Drive.ai Tuesday (via Reuters). The value of the deal had not been confirmed at the time of this writing.

Drive.ai Engineers Park up at Apple

The possibility of the acquisition emerged last month. The motivation behind this acquisition for Apple is likely to be bringing in engineers and talent from the startup. It comes as Apple looks to bolster its position in the self-driving vehicle market. However, Drive.ai had been struggling. It recently informed regulators in California of plans to lay off 90% of staff as part of its permanent closure. It ran a number of small-scale partnerships in Texas from October 2018.