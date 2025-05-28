Apple Acquires Indie Video Game Studio RAC7

Apple has acquired RAC7, the two-person studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, marking its first-ever purchase of a video game developer. The acquisition is a rare move for the company, which has traditionally worked with third-party studios to build its Apple Arcade library. RAC7 now becomes an internal part of Apple, continuing development on its flagship title exclusively for the subscription service.

Sneaky Sasquatch launched in 2019 as one of Apple Arcade’s original titles and quickly became a standout. The game won Apple Arcade’s Game of the Year and has remained one of the platform’s most frequently updated and played titles. With this acquisition, Apple brings the creators in-house to further invest in the game’s future.

Apple Doubles Down on Apple Arcade

In a statement to Digital Trends, Apple said: “We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are excited that the 2-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue their work on it with us. We will continue to deliver a great experience for Apple Arcade players with hundreds of games from many of the best game developers in the world.”

Apple emphasized that this was a unique case, not the beginning of a broader acquisition strategy. The company said it saw an opportunity to support the team behind one of its most popular titles and chose to act.

What This Means for Apple’s Gaming Strategy

While Apple has long positioned Arcade as a premium, ad-free alternative to mobile gaming, this acquisition signals a deeper level of commitment to the platform. RAC7 joins a short list of independent studios that have had long-running success on Apple Arcade, including Lykke Studios and Triband Games.

Still, Apple says it remains focused on working with external partners. The company continues to release new games on a regular schedule, including recent high-profile titles like Katamari Damacy, a new Space Invaders sequel, and Gears & Goo for the Vision Pro.

As reported by Digital Trends, Apple maintains this acquisition does not reflect a shift in overall strategy, but rather a specific decision to invest further in a game that has become central to the Arcade experience.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month or as part of the Apple One bundle, offering access to over 200 titles without ads or in-app purchases.