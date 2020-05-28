Apple Acquires Machine Learning Startup Inductiv to Improve Data Siri Uses

Apple has acquired machine learning startup Inductiv, Inc to improve Siri, machine learning, and Apple’s data science endeavors (via Bloomberg).

Inductiv

Inductiv created technology to automate identification and correcting errors in data, which is important for accurate machine learning models. It was co-founded by professors from Stanford University, the University of Waterloo, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Other recent Apple acquisitions include Dark Sky, NextVR, and Voysis.