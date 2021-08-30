On Monday Apple announced its acquisition of Primephonic. It’s a classical music streaming service that will be added to Apple Music.

Classical Music With Apple Music

The company says Primephonic offers “an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.”

In the coming months, Apple Music Classical listeners will get better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits. Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface with more added features.

Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7. In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free.