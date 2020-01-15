Apple Acquires AI Company Xnor.ai for Image Recognition Tools

Apple acquired artificial intelligence company Xnor.ai, which specializes in “low-power, edge-base tools” like image recognition tools (via GeekWire).

Xnor.ai

Xnor.ai has a computer vision tool that can recognize objects, and Apple could use it to enhance its machine learning capabilities in the Photos app, or it could be used in its cameras. The tools work in low-power environments, meaning they can be used locally on the device instead of on Apple’s servers.

Xnor.ai also created a platform that makes it easy for developers to add AI code and data libraries into their apps.

Anonymous sources said Apple paid “in the range” of US$200 million for the company.

