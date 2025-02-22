Apple Adds Food Section to News+ in April 2025 Update

Apple has announced a new addition to its Apple News+ service called Apple News+ Food, set to launch in April 2025 alongside iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates. This new section will give subscribers access to a wide range of culinary content, including recipes, restaurant reviews, kitchen tips, and more.

Apple News+ Food will include content from well-known food publishers such as Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats. The new section will have tens of thousands of recipes, with new ones added daily. Users will be able to browse, search, and filter through the Recipe Catalog.

The update introduces a redesigned recipe format for easy viewing of ingredients and directions. A new cook mode will display step-by-step instructions on a full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for offline access.

Apple News editors will curate food-related stories for users. Some stories and recipes will be available to non-subscribers of Apple News+.

Apple News+ is currently available in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia. The subscription service includes access to hundreds of publications, such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, PEOPLE, The Athletic, and Rolling Stone.

