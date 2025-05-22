Apple Adds iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 to Vintage List

Apple has officially added the iPhone 7 Plus and select iPhone 8 models to its vintage product list. This change affects repair eligibility and signals a step closer to end-of-support for these devices.

iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB) Now Considered Vintage

Apple classifies a product as “vintage” once it has not been sold for more than five years but less than seven. Devices on this list may still be eligible for repair through Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers, but only if parts are available.

The update includes all iPhone 7 Plus models and two storage variants of the iPhone 8: 64GB and 256GB. The 128GB version of the iPhone 8 remains off the list for now, as it continues to be sold longer. PRODUCT(RED) versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were already considered vintage.

Complete List of Vintage iPhone Models

As of now, Apple’s vintage iPhone list includes:

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max

These models are no longer guaranteed parts availability and will gradually lose repair support.

iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 2 Declared Obsolete

Alongside the iPhone update, Apple has moved the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 to its obsolete products list. Once a device is obsolete, meaning it was last sold more than seven years ago, Apple no longer offers hardware service or replacement parts through official channels.

As spotted by MacRumors, these changes reflect Apple’s ongoing product support lifecycle. Users with affected devices should be aware that repair options are now limited and may disappear entirely over time.