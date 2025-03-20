Apple Adds Option to Hide Recent Searches in Safari with iOS 18.4 Beta 4

The latest iOS 18.4 beta version includes a modification to Safari’s search functionality. This update addresses user feedback regarding the display of recent search history. Initially, iOS 18.4 introduced a Safari function that displayed recent searches when a new tab was opened and the search field was activated.

With the fourth beta release of iOS 18.4, Apple has added an option to disable this search history display. Within the Safari settings in the Settings app, a new toggle labeled “Show Recent Searches” has been added. Disabling this option reverts the Safari search interface to the behavior seen in iOS 18.3.2, where recent searches are not displayed upon tapping the search window in a new tab.

This change comes after feedback received during the iOS 18.4 beta testing phase. User feedback pointed to privacy concerns regarding the constant display of recent searches. While some users found the readily available search history convenient, others expressed discomfort with the visibility of their search activity, especially when sharing their devices.

iOS 18.4 remains in the beta testing stage, with a release scheduled for early April. The update also includes new emoji characters, Apple Intelligence Priority Notifications, Visual Intelligence enhancements for the iPhone 15 Pro, and a Vision Pro application. A comprehensive list of the update’s features is available in the iOS 18.4 beta guide.

