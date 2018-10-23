Apple Ads in App Store, News, Worth Billions

Apple analyst Toni Sacconaghi says that Apple’s advertising business is a multi-billion dollar enterprise (via Fortune).

Apple Ads

Mr. Sacconaghi breaks down Apple ads into two current products and two possible products:

Current: App Store

Current: Apple News

Possible: Video Streaming

Possible: Apple Maps

Apple’s Search Ad business (App Store) alone could be worth US$2 billion by 2020, Mr. Sacconaghi said on CNBC’s Halftime Report. The question is whether Apple is willing to expand its advertising. Apple isn’t anti-advertising per se, but advertising is part of the privacy dilemma the company is currently in the middle of.