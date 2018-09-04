Apple Advertises for AR Jobs that May Involve Maps

Apple has six recent job postings for Augmented Reality (AR) positions, and Joshua Fruhlinger at Thinknum thinks they could be for a Maps-related project. He makes a compelling case, piecing together multiple job posting and working through how they might connect.

Here are the job postings Mr. Fruhlinger found on Apple’s job board:

Apple AR Job Postings Title Posted Date AR Application Engineer 8/10/2018 AR Applications Engineer 8/20/2018 Senior AR Applications Engineer 8/20/2018 Technical Artist, AR Applications 8/21/2018 Senior FX Artist, AR Applications 8/22/2018 UI Artist, AR Applications 8/22/2018

These jobs might connect to Maps based on mentions of AR in some other Maps jobs postings. It would make sense for Apple to work on integrating Maps with its extensive AR efforts, or perhaps it would make more sense for Apple wanting Maps into its AR platform. Either way, Mr. Fruhlinger’s effort to connect-the-dots makes sense and is interesting.

Not for September 12th

There is little chance these job postings are for any project that will be shown off during Apple’s September 12th media event. It’s much more likely to be something for iOS 13 or even iOS 14.