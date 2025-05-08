Apple AI Smart Glasses to Rival Meta Ray-Ban Coming in 2027

Apple plans to launch a new pair of smart glasses by 2027, aiming to challenge Meta’s Ray-Ban line.

Unlike Apple’s long-term vision for fully immersive AR glasses, these upcoming frames won’t rely on augmented reality. Instead, they’ll focus on camera and voice features, tapping into the growing market for wearable tech that blends function with everyday use.

The glasses will run on a new custom chip designed for low power consumption, similar to those in the Apple Watch. The chip will control multiple cameras, allowing users to capture content, interact with AI features, and possibly use voice assistants. Production of this processor is scheduled to begin by late 2026 or 2027, setting the stage for a commercial release within the next two years.

Apple Targets Meta’s Lead

Apple’s move puts it squarely in competition with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which already offer features like photo capture, voice commands, and music playback.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple conducted employee user studies last year and is working under the internal code name “N401.” The company wants a product lightweight enough for all-day wear but capable of delivering intelligent features through AI rather than complex AR overlays.

Unlike Apple Vision Pro, priced at $3,500 and aimed at niche use, these smart glasses target mass consumers. They’re being developed as a stepping stone toward eventual AR eyewear while delivering useful functionality now. Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to be personally invested in outperforming Meta in this category.

New Chips Fuel Wearable Expansion

The glasses are part of a broader push by Apple to turn wearables into AI-powered devices. Apple is working on separate chips—Nevis for the Apple Watch and Glennie for AirPods—that would enable cameras in both. All three devices are expected to include AI features built around real-world context recognition.

Apple’s chip development group is also working on future M6 and M7 chips for Macs and “Baltra,” a dedicated AI server chip slated for 2027. These efforts reinforce the company’s strategy of building its silicon for all hardware tiers.