Apple Aims to Launch AI Features in China by May 2025

Apple is preparing to roll out Apple Intelligence in China as early as May 2025. The company has formed teams in the United States and China to ensure the AI features comply with local regulations.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has partnered with Alibaba and Baidu to power its AI services in China to meet these conditions.

Alibaba is reportedly developing an on-device system that will filter and modify Apple’s AI models to align with government-approved content policies. Meanwhile, Baidu will support Visual Intelligence features, which are currently handled by Google and OpenAI outside of China.

Apple’s AI services rely on a Private Cloud Compute system for processing complex requests. In China, these cloud-based AI features will likely run on government-affiliated servers, similar to how iCloud operates in the country through GCBD.

Apple’s decision to accelerate its AI rollout in China comes amid declining iPhone sales in the region. The company missed including Apple Intelligence in the iPhone 16 series at launch due to regulatory hurdles, while competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi have been aggressively marketing AI-driven devices.

Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages with iOS 18.4 in April, including Chinese, but the full AI platform rollout is expected later in the year. Apple has yet to confirm an exact date, but sources indicate that a May 2025 launch window is likely.

For Apple, successfully launching AI features in China could be critical to regaining market share, as local smartphone brands continue to outpace its growth in the region.