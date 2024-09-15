Apple AirPods Can Help Bring Hearing Aid Cost Down from $6K

Apple’s new functionality in the AirPods Pro 2 could change the hearing aid market, as it can be a more affordable alternative to traditional devices that cost between $1,000 and $6,000 per pair. The tech giant is working with the FDA and got approval to release an update that will let the AirPods Pro 2 function as over-the-counter hearing aids, priced at $249.

This can impact the hearing aid industry, making hearing assistance more accessible, especially to those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods Pro 2 has features like a built-in hearing test, customizable sound amplification, and integration with iPhones for easy adjustments.

As of 2024, the average hearing aid cost is around $4,672; Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, at $249, is an example of a quite significant price reduction.

BUT

The AirPods Pro 2 may not be suitable for those with severe hearing loss and lack some advanced features found in high-end hearing aids. So, credit where it’s due; they cannot replace hearing aids for everyone. But they can for a few, and it’s the beginning.

It’s yet to be seen how the functionality is, but since the FDA has already approved it, it might be decent. One more thing: users will need an iPhone with iOS 18 or later to access the hearing aid functionality.

