Apple Safety Guide: What You Need to Know About Device Access

An Apple safety guide has appeared to give customers information on how to protect themselves if their personal safety is at risk, spotted by 9To5Mac.
Previously, Apple had released a 20-page PDF document called Device and Data Access. This latest safety guide was published today and aggregates information into an online hub.
Apple Safety Guide
There are four overall sections:
- Personal safety at a glance
- Review and take action
- Safety and privacy tools
- Personal safety checklists
In the first section Apple notes: These instructions apply primarily to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac computers with the latest operating systems (macOS 12.1, iOS 15.2, and iPadOS 15.2). Where applicable, additional details for other products are provided or linked to, including links to user guides for Apple devices. You can print these accompaniments to this guide, as needed, for your convenience. For all features, instructions and settings can vary with the product model or software version. If you need assistance with a particular feature, search Apple Support at https://support.apple.com.
Review and Take Action
This section is the heart of the Apple safety guide as it gives instructions for various Apple services and devices. This includes:
- Intro to review and take action
- Manage sharing settings
- Block unknown sign-in attempts
- Document suspicious activity
- Share or stop sharing your location
- Stay safe with AirTag
- Store your data securely in iCloud
- How to control who can access your location
- Delete suspicious content
- Manage Family Sharing settings
- Avoid fraudulent requests to share info
- Securely control your Home accessories
- How to Erase all Content and Settings
- Restore the data you backed up
Safety and privacy tools is another important section, covering basic tips such as setting up Face ID and Touch ID, updating your software, clearing your browsing history, and more.