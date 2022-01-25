Apple Safety Guide: What You Need to Know About Device Access

An Apple safety guide has appeared to give customers information on how to protect themselves if their personal safety is at risk, spotted by 9To5Mac.

Previously, Apple had released a 20-page PDF document called Device and Data Access. This latest safety guide was published today and aggregates information into an online hub.

Apple Safety Guide

There are four overall sections:

Personal safety at a glance

Review and take action

Safety and privacy tools

Personal safety checklists

In the first section Apple notes: These instructions apply primarily to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac computers with the latest operating systems (macOS 12.1, iOS 15.2, and iPadOS 15.2). Where applicable, additional details for other products are provided or linked to, including links to user guides for Apple devices. You can print these accompaniments to this guide, as needed, for your convenience. For all features, instructions and settings can vary with the product model or software version. If you need assistance with a particular feature, search Apple Support at https://support.apple.com.

Review and Take Action

This section is the heart of the Apple safety guide as it gives instructions for various Apple services and devices. This includes:

Intro to review and take action

Manage sharing settings

Block unknown sign-in attempts

Document suspicious activity

Share or stop sharing your location

Stay safe with AirTag

Store your data securely in iCloud

How to control who can access your location

Delete suspicious content

Manage Family Sharing settings

Avoid fraudulent requests to share info

Securely control your Home accessories

How to Erase all Content and Settings

Restore the data you backed up

Safety and privacy tools is another important section, covering basic tips such as setting up Face ID and Touch ID, updating your software, clearing your browsing history, and more.