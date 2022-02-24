Apple Al Maryah Island to Open in Abu Dhabi This Friday

Apple’s newest retail store called Apple Al Maryah Island will open in the heart of Abu Dhabi on Friday. The company shared new Today at Apple sessions that will be debuted at the store.

Apple Al Maryah Island

Apple says that these new sessions will be unique and draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi.

Photo Walk : Fluidity and Motion with iPhone 13 Pro, co-created with local photographer Mohamed Somji

: Fluidity and Motion with iPhone 13 Pro, co-created with local photographer Mohamed Somji Music Walk : Liquid Soundscapes with GarageBand

: Liquid Soundscapes with GarageBand Art Walk: Drawing Creativity Within Session Guide

Future Today at Apple sessions hosted in the Forum at Apple Al Maryah Island will invite local musicians, artists, developers, entrepreneurs, and educators that reflect the innovative community of Abu Dhabi. Participants can register for all sessions at apple.co/creativity-within.

Apple will help local businesses with a dedicated Boardroom, offering personal advice and guidance. As part of the grand opening, there is a special Apple Music playlist that features local artists in the United Arab Emirates.

The team at Apple Al Maryah Island is comprised of over 80 people representing 28 nationalities and collectively speak over 30 languages. This includes Arabic, French, Hindi, Tagalog, and others.

Apple is introducing several new design elements with this retail store. From the promenade, two ramps are paved with Absolute Black granite stone. This is the first use of such material at any Apple Store. These “cut through water” and continue all the way up to the store, as a way to have it seamlessly blend in with the environment. The roof is made of golden carbon fiber locally sourced in the UAE.

People who enter the store from The Galleria Al Maryah Island Mall will walk through a mirrored stainless steel portal that feature water jets. A 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling creates a kaleidoscopic effect, with water falling down the walls, and reflections seen above.

Apple Al Maryah Island opens on Friday, February 25 at 5 PM local time. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the store will implement “comprehensive health measures” and visits on opening day will be by appointment only. Available times can be found here.