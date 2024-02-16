Apple Allegedly Puts Foldable iPhone on Hold over Failed Tests

We have been hearing rumors about Apple discreetly working on its foldable iPhone for a long while, going all the way back to 2016. Even now, the company’s first foldable device is still yet to see the light of day. Now, a sketchy report surfaced online suggesting a pause on the development of the foldable iPhone, citing the screen prototypes failing to pass the tests set by Apple.

According to Fixed Focus Digital, a Chinese blogger with 1.7M followers, the folding panels broke down after a few days during internal testing, making the company put the project on hold for the foreseeable future or until the display meets the standards set by Apple.

This comes days after we heard the news of Apple releasing its first foldable by 2027. As per the previous report, the company could launch it as a replacement for the iPad mini or a folding iPhone, with the display size ranging between 7 and 8 inches. Moreover, Samsung is said to be the primary supplier of the foldable panels.

Besides this, news of a clamshell iPhone’s development is also floating online, suggesting Apple is actively working on the device. Considering all that, it’s surprising to hear that Apple isn’t ready yet to launch its foldable iPhone.

However, Apple has been testing and analyzing folding displays from its suppliers for years, but it isn’t yet satisfied with what it has received so far. So, the news that the firm has not been satisfied with recent offerings is nothing new. We’ll just have to patiently wait and see how these rumors pan out.

Anyways, the Weibo account claiming to have learned about the project’s suspension within Apple has no prior history of Apple rumors. Therefore, we advise you to take this news with a pinch of salt.

