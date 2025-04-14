Apple Allegedly Showing iPhone 16 Ads Through Apple Store Notifications

Some iPhone users are now receiving push notifications from the Apple Store app promoting the iPhone 16, and it’s rubbing a few people the wrong way.

MacObserver spotted a Reddit post by user daevvan, which shows a screenshot of a notification that reads: “The iPhone 16 – From €39.54/month at 0% APR…).”

The notification came through the standard iOS notification center, using the Apple Store app’s alert channel, which normally only delivers order updates and receipts.

Instead of a purchase update, users were surprised to see it used for a direct product promotion.

“I haven’t seen this happen before and I’m at least moderately annoyed by it,” wrote the original poster. “I do like to keep the notifications on for when I buy something via the app.”

Others chimed in with mixed reactions. Some offered advice on how to disable Apple Store notifications, while others argued that Apple pushing product promotions via system alerts crosses a line, especially for a company that often criticizes ad-driven ecosystems.

One commenter pointed out the core issue:

“Turning off notifications isn’t the point. OP is raising the topic that the App Store sending adverts for Apple products via system-level alerts is weird.”

Others speculated Apple may be reacting to slow sales, while some noted they’ve received similar alerts for Apple TV+ promos.

Can you turn off Apple Store ads on iOS?

Yes. According to our tests, you can.

To do this, go to the Apple Store app → tap your profile icon → Settings → Notifications → toggle off “Announcements and Offers”. Or, go to iPhone Settings → Notifications → Apple Store, and disable alerts completely.

Still, this raises a bigger question—is Apple blurring the line between helpful alerts and unsolicited marketing?

So far, the company hasn’t responded to concerns about promotional alerts in its own app. But if more users report similar behavior, expect this to become a bigger discussion around user trust and notification transparency.