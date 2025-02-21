Apple Already Testing C2 Modem for Future iPhones, Leaker Reveals

Apple is testing its second-generation C2 modem for future iPhone models, according to a leaker with a proven track record, as reported by MacRumors. The leaker says the C2 modem has a C4020 identifier within Apple, which seems to confirm that it already exists. No further details were provided.

Apple has publicly confirmed that it started developing new iPhone chips quite a few years before they launch, so it’s not surprising that the company is reportedly working on a C2 modem. Apple’s second-generation modem should offer faster and more reliable 5G connectivity, and it could be even more power efficient.

The company said the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e is already the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, contributing to the device having the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone ever, including the more expensive regular iPhone 16.

Speed tests for the C1 modem are still pending, but it’s thought that Apple’s first modem will be slower than Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X75 modem in other iPhones.

In an interview, Apple’s chipmaking chief Johny Srouji said the C1 modem is just the “start,” so the C2 modem will be the next chapter of the story. Apple is hoping to surpass Qualcomm’s modem performance by 2027.

The development of the C2 modem goes well with Apple’s strategy to reduce reliance on external suppliers like Qualcomm. As more details become available, it will be clearer how the C2 modem compares to competitors and what new capabilities it might bring to future iPhone models.