Apple Amongst Tech Firms Facing ITC Patent Probe

The U.S. International Trade Commission has opened an investigation into Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and others over potential patent violations. It followed a complaint by the company Neodron, filed in Ireland (via Reuters).

Major Tech Firm Face Patent Investigation

Neodron accused Apple and others of violating patents relating to touch control in mobile phones, computers, and computer parts. The tech firms involved are:

Apple

Amazon

LG

Microsoft

Motorola Mobility

Sony

Asustek

While the ITC opened the investigation, it said this did not constitute and judgment on the merits of the case. A hearing will be scheduled for an unknown date in the future.