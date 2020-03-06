Apple And Broadcom Fail in Bid to Invalidate Caltech Patent Related to $1.1 Billion Verdict

On Thursday, a federal appeals court did not rule invalid one of the patents at the heart of a dispute between Caltech and Apple, alongside Broadcom. The previous verdict ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay Caltech $1.1billion, $838 million of which Apple was responsible for (via Patently Apple).

Caltech Patent Not Ruled Invalid

Apple challenged the patent on “obviousness grounds,” according to reports. The alleged infringement relates to Apple’s use of Broadcom’s technology, which Caltech says uses IRA/LDPC encoders/decoders invented by the school. Amongst the products said to be using the allegedly patent infringing technology are iPhones from the iPhone 5 onwards, iPads, and MacBook Airs. Apple and Broadcom have consistently denied any wrongdoing. Apple has said it will appeal the verdict.