Epic Games and Apple met (virtually) in court for this first time earlier this week. That brought with it the possibility of a full-blown jury trial in 2021. However, in a rare example of the two sides agreeing, they decided on Tuesday to move away from that. Instead, they said the case should be heard in Court, but not a jury.

Apple and Epic Games Actually Agree on Something

A filing from Apple (kindly uploaded to Scribd by AppleInsider‘s Mikey Campbell), said:

Epic and Apple have met and conferred, and the parties agree that Epic’s claims and Apple’s counterclaims should be tried by the Court, and not by a jury. Therefore, with Epic’s consent, Apple hereby withdraws its demand for a jury trial pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 38(d).