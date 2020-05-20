Apple and Google Launch COVID-19 Exposure Notification Tech in 23 Countries

COVID-19 exposure technology developed by Apple and Google is now available in 23 countries across five different continents (via Reuters). It means governments can now release contact tracing apps based on the technology in the near future.

Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification API Now Available

Announcing the release of the Exposure Notification API, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted:

Technology can help health officials rapidly tell someone they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Today the Exposure Notification API we created with @Google is available to help public health agencies make their COVID-19 apps effective while protecting user privacy. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 20, 2020

A number of provisions have been made by Apple and Google to try and balance effectiveness and user privacy.

[UK Keeps Door Open to Apple/Google Approach For Contact Tracing App]

However, some countries do not want to use the model proposed by the tech giants. For example, the UK is developing a centralized system. It is being tested on the Isle of Wight. On Tuesday, a variety of security flaws within the app were highlighted. Vanessa Teague, CEO of Thinking Cybersecurity, who investigated the apps, commented: