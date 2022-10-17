Apple and Mercedes-Benz Team Up to Bring Spatial Audio to Its Vehicles Worldwide

Apple and Mercedes-Benz announced the availability of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. The feature is now available as a native experience in Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide.

Apple and Mercedes-Benz Bring Spatial Audio to Select Vehicles

In a press release, Apple said that it has fully integrated Apple Music with Spatial Audio through the MBUX infotainment system. This is now available in Mercedes-Maybach models, the EQS and EQS SUV. Additionally, the companies have rolled the feature out to the Mercedes-Benz EQE and S-Class models. With Spatial Audio, these vehicles are now equipped with studio-quality sound systems. This gives owners of Mercedes-Benz vehicles a more immersive listening experience while driving their vehicles.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats expressed optimism about the roll-out of the said feature.

Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time. Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it’s an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world.

Curated Spatial Audio Playlist Are Immediately Available to Apple Music Subscribers

Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners who are already subscribed to Apple Music will immediately have access to songs and albums enhanced with Spatial Audio technology. Additionally, they can access Apple Music’s curated Spatial Audio Playlists. These include selections from different musical genres such as hip-hop, country, Latin, po, and classical. Spatial Audio playlists such as Driving in Spatial Audio and Hip-Hop in Spatial Audio are also available to Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners.

Commenting on the availability of Spatial Audio on its vehicles, Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s technology officer said, “We’re joining force to offer our customers a benchmark music experience unparalleled in the industry.”

“We are proud that our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how in-car entertainment can reach exciting new levels by perfectly integrating hardware and software,” Schäfer added.