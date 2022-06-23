Apple and MLB Release July Schedule for ‘Friday Night Baseball’

Apple and the MLB have now revealed the July 2022 schedule for games that will see broadcast on Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball. Baseball fans will be able to watch the games for free through Apple’s streaming service.

July’s Schedule for ‘Friday Night Baseball’

Apple stated in its press release,

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Friday Night Baseball brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

Broadcaster assignments will see an announcement on a weekly basis. Fright Night Baseball’s live pre and postgame coverage continues to see host Lauren Gardner alongside a rotating group of analysts as well as former MLB umpire Brian Gorman, who offers rules analysis and interpretation.

Additionally, fans may also access Friday Night Baseball games and additional content. This includes new exclusive programs such as Countdown to First Pitch. This program gives a preview of the weeks matchups. Fans can also check out MLB Daily Recap through the Apple TV app.

Viewers can also follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights directly from the Apple News app. Every Friday, fans enjoy a selection of highlights and stories concerning the league. Users can also easily tap in to watch Friday Night Baseball directly in the Apple TV app.

July Schedule

The Friday Night Baseball Schedule is as follows,

Friday, July 1

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 8

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET