Apple and NBCUniversal launch Apple TV and Peacock bundle with big savings

Apple and NBCUniversal will sell a joint Apple TV and Peacock bundle that lowers the monthly bill for streaming. Customers in the United States can pay $14.99 for Apple TV and Peacock Premium together, or $19.99 for Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus. The offer launches on October 20 and aims to simplify how you pay and where you watch.

Apple said in a press release that the bundle delivers more shows, sports, and movies in one place for less money. NBCUniversal’s Matt Strauss said the partnership pairs complementary catalogs while keeping sign up simple for new and existing subscribers. The companies frame the discount at roughly 30 percent compared with paying for both services separately.

What the bundle includes and how it works

You get Apple TV originals like Ted Lasso and Severance next to Peacock’s live sports, including NBA games and more programming. If you choose Peacock Premium Plus, you remove ads and unlock downloads for some titles to watch offline during travel or spotty connections. The rest of the features remain identical across the two Peacock tiers, so you choose based on ads and downloads rather than content differences.

Signing up does not require new hardware or a special app because you log in with your Apple account for Apple TV and your Peacock account for Peacock. Both apps work across Apple devices like Apple TV 4K, iPhone, and iPad, and on other supported platforms where those apps are already available. The companies will also cross-promote select episodes, letting Peacock users sample Apple originals and Apple TV users try Peacock shows.

Added break for Apple One households

Apple One Family and Premier subscribers get an extra perk that deepens the discount. Those households can add Peacock Premium Plus at a 35 percent reduction from the normal price, which turns the bundle into a stronger value for families already paying for Apple’s services. Apple Services executive Oliver Schusser said the goal is to bring Apple TV programming to more places with fewer steps.

This deal signals Apple’s intent to widen Apple TV’s reach through smart partnerships. Eddy Cue recently said Apple TV has significantly more than 45 million subscribers, and this bundle aims higher by meeting viewers where their sports and originals already live.