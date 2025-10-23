Apple and SpaceX could soon work together for satellite 5G support

Apple and SpaceX do not have a direct Starlink deal today, yet fresh reporting shows new signs that the path is opening. The change matters because it could bring mainstream satellite connectivity to future iPhones without carrier workarounds.

The Information reports that SpaceX has started supporting the same Globalstar spectrum Apple already uses for Emergency SOS on iPhone and Apple Watch Ultra 3. That technical alignment removes a major friction point and hints at wider iPhone compatibility with Starlink in the future.

The same report says Apple plans to add support for non-terrestrial 5G in iPhones as early as next year, which lines up with iPhone 18 Pro hardware rumors.

Why Globalstar sits at the center

The Information also notes that Globalstar chair James Monroe has discussed a potential sale target of about 10 billion dollars. A sale would reshape Apple’s current satellite backbone and could loosen today’s tight pairing between Apple and Globalstar.

Apple declined an earlier SpaceX pitch to power iPhone satellite service, but the spectrum move suggests the companies now sit closer in practice than on paper.

SpaceX is building its own leverage. Last month it agreed to buy $17 billion of spectrum from EchoStar to fuel Starlink’s direct-to-cell service. That deal gives SpaceX spectrum control instead of relying on carrier partners, and it includes a commercial tie-in for Boost Mobile users.

What changes for iPhone owners

Today, iPhones use Globalstar for emergency messaging, while Starlink access for consumer phones flows through T-Mobile’s arrangement. There is no Apple–SpaceX consumer deal, but the new spectrum support and Apple’s planned non-terrestrial 5G capability signal a credible path to broader service.

The pieces now fit more neatly than before, even without a signed partnership. If Apple ships non-terrestrial 5G in iPhone 18 Pro and SpaceX finishes its spectrum pivot, your phone’s satellite story gets closer to everyday use rather than rare emergencies.