Watch Apple’s Animoji Karaoke Commercials, Featuring Migos and Childish Gambino

Apple has two new commercials out, and, and I frankly wasn’t expecting this sort of thing from the company. They’re both Animoji Karaoke videos stitched together with effects and compositing that you might expect from a major production. The first is called Animoji: Amigos, and it features music from Migos. The second is Animoji: Alien, with music from Childish Gambino.

Animoji: Amigos

Anomoji: Alien

I love both of these spots. They’re ridiculous, trippy, clever, and well-made. They show just what can be done with Apple’s Animoji technology—though at the same time, it makes me wish even more that we could make recordings longer than 10 seconds long. Seeing these videos from Apple makes me think that’s coming.

And I’d bet dollars to donuts that it sparks even more creativity from iPhone X owners.