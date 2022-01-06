Apple Announced iPod Mini and Xserve G5 on January 6, 2004

Apple announced the iPod mini on January 6, 2004. The company also unveiled the Xserve G5 on the same day. Both became available to customers a few weeks later.

iPod Mini Announced January 6, 2004

The iPod mini became available to customers a few weeks after the initial announcement, on February 20, 2004. The first generation had 4GB of memory and was available in silver, blue, green, pink, and gold. There were two generations of the music player before it became somewhat superseded by the iPod nano (released in September 2005), and it has since been discontinued.

The original iPod was announced on October 23, 2001, although it got its click wheel in 2004.

Apple Unveils XServe G5

The Xserve G5 server was also announced on January 6, 2004. It came in an 1U rack-mount enclosure and had up to 8GB of PC3200 error correcting code memory and750GB of storage. According to the original press release, the three standard configurations available at launch included:

a single 2.0 GHz PowerPC G5 processor with 512MB of PC3200 ECC RAM, a single 80GB Apple Drive Module with expandability for up to 750GB, dual Gigabit Ethernet on-board, FireWire® 800 and USB 2.0, and an unlimited client license of Mac OS X Server for a suggested retail price of $2,999 (US);

dual 2.0 GHz PowerPC G5 processors with 1GB of PC3200 ECC RAM, a single 80GB Apple Drive Module with expandability for up to 750GB, dual Gigabit Ethernet on-board, FireWire 800 and USB 2.0, and an unlimited client license of Mac OS X Server for a suggested retail price of $3,999 (US);

and cluster-optimized dual 2.0 GHz PowerPC G5 processors with 512MB of PC3200 ECC RAM, a single 80GB Apple Drive Module, dual Gigabit Ethernet on-board, FireWire 800 and USB 2.0, and a 10-client license of Mac OS X Server for a suggested retail price that starts at $2,999 (US) per cluster node.]

It too became available in February 2004.

[Image credit: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com ]