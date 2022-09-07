Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 8 and New Apple Watch SE

Apple today revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE. Both new Apple Watch models pretty much look the same as their predecessors but with some improvements in features and specs.

Three Major New Features of Apple Watch Series 8

True to earlier rumors, the Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t look that much different from the Apple Watch Series 7. It still features that same Always-On Retina display with a strong crack-resistant front crystal. It will be available in 41mm and 45mm casings in both aluminum and stainless steel finishes. The same holds true for the second-generation Apple Watch SE. It features the same case design but with redesigned back case. Apple said it is now made of nylon composite material, making it lighter than the previous model.

When it comes to new features, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE come with three major new features. These are Cycle Tracking for women’s ovulation, Crash Detection, and an enhanced Low Power Mode.

New Temperature Sensing Capabilities and Crash Detection Feature

Using its new temperature-sensing capabilities, the Apple Watch Series 8 can offer retrospective ovulation estimates. It also enables improved period predictions. These estimates are recorded in the Health App and can be accessed on the iPhone.

For Crash Detection, Apple developed an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm that leverages a new, more powerful gyroscope and accelerometer for Apple Watch. Together with motion data, Crash Detection uses the barometer, GPS and microphone on the Apple Watch to detect the unique patterns signifying whether a severe crash has taken place. Once a severe crash is detected, the Apple Watch will automatically make an emergency call.

Finally, Low Power Mode extends the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8 up to 36 hours. This mode, however, temporarily disables or limits select sensor features. The models also include an Always-On display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE will come with the latest watchOS 9. This will bring in more new features, like international roaming, which is coming later this fall. This feature will enable users to stay connected with their cellular network even while traveling abroad. Other new features of watchOS 9 include atrial fibrillation history, a redesigned Compass app, a better Workout app, Sleep tracking, and Medications.

Pricing and Availability

The new Apple Watch Series 8 aluminum cases will be available in starlight, midnight, silver, and (Product) Red. The model in stainless steel will be available in silver, graphite and gold.

The Apple Watch SE will be available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum casings in midnight, starlight and silver finishes.

Customers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the UAE can order the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE starting today. The Apple Watch Series 8 retails for $399 while the Apple Watch SE retails for $249. Both Apple Watch models will be available in-store starting September 16.