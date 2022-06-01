Apple Announces Finalists of the 2022 Apple Design Awards Ahead of WWDC Event

A few days before the WWDC 2022 event kicks off on Monday, June 6, Apple has announced the list of finalists for the 2022 Apple Design Awards. The Cupertino-based company will be selecting the best apps based on three categories, namely, inclusivity, interaction, and visuals and graphics.

Apple Awards Apps With Best Design

On June 6, Apple’s annual conference for developers will begin with an opening keynote. During the keynote, Apple will announce new things coming for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and other Apple operating systems. After the keynote, Apple will hold the 2022 Apple Design Awards. During the event, Apple will reward apps with the best design of the year..

The Apple Design Awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.

For this year, Apple will be honoring apps that belonged in the following categories: inclusivity, delight and fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation,

Full List of Finalists

See the full list of finalists in the 2022 Apple Design Awards below:

Inclusivity

Letter Rooms

Navi

Noted

Procreate

tint

Wylde Flowers

Delight and Fun

Chineasy

Moncage

(Not Boring) Habits

Overboard!

Please, Touch The Artwork

Waterllama

Interaction

A Music Story

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Slopes

Transit

Vectornator: The Vector Design

What Remains of Edith Finch

Social Impact

Active Arcade

Empathy

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Headspace

Rebel Girls

Wylde Flowers

Visuals and Graphics

Alien: Isolation

Behind The Frame

Halide Mark II

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

MD Clock

(Not Boring) Habits

Innovation

Active Arcade

Focus Noodles

MARVEL Future Revolution

Odio

Procreate

Townscaper

Notice that some apps received nominations in more than one category, such as Wylde Flowers, Not Boring Habits, and Gibbon: Beyond The Trees.

The 2022 Apple Design Awards event will take place June 6 at 5 p.m. Pacific. It will follow the WWDC opening event at 10 a.m. Pacific and State of the Union Platforms at 1 p.m. Pacific.

As we reported earlier, this year’s WWDC will be a hybrid event. Apple has invited a limited number of developers to attend on-campus, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic happened.