Apple Announces Finalists of the 2022 Apple Design Awards Ahead of WWDC Event

A few days before the WWDC 2022 event kicks off on Monday, June 6, Apple has announced the list of finalists for the 2022 Apple Design Awards. The Cupertino-based company will be selecting the best apps based on three categories, namely, inclusivity, interaction, and visuals and graphics.
Apple Awards Apps With Best Design
On June 6, Apple’s annual conference for developers will begin with an opening keynote. During the keynote, Apple will announce new things coming for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and other Apple operating systems. After the keynote, Apple will hold the 2022 Apple Design Awards. During the event, Apple will reward apps with the best design of the year..
The Apple Design Awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.
For this year, Apple will be honoring apps that belonged in the following categories: inclusivity, delight and fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation,
Full List of Finalists
See the full list of finalists in the 2022 Apple Design Awards below:
Inclusivity
- Letter Rooms
- Navi
- Noted
- Procreate
- tint
- Wylde Flowers
Delight and Fun
- Chineasy
- Moncage
- (Not Boring) Habits
- Overboard!
- Please, Touch The Artwork
- Waterllama
Interaction
- A Music Story
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Slopes
- Transit
- Vectornator: The Vector Design
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Social Impact
- Active Arcade
- Empathy
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Headspace
- Rebel Girls
- Wylde Flowers
Visuals and Graphics
- Alien: Isolation
- Behind The Frame
- Halide Mark II
- LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
- MD Clock
- (Not Boring) Habits
Innovation
- Active Arcade
- Focus Noodles
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Odio
- Procreate
- Townscaper
Notice that some apps received nominations in more than one category, such as Wylde Flowers, Not Boring Habits, and Gibbon: Beyond The Trees.
The 2022 Apple Design Awards event will take place June 6 at 5 p.m. Pacific. It will follow the WWDC opening event at 10 a.m. Pacific and State of the Union Platforms at 1 p.m. Pacific.
As we reported earlier, this year’s WWDC will be a hybrid event. Apple has invited a limited number of developers to attend on-campus, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic happened.