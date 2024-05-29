Apple Announces Finalists of the 2024 Apple Design Awards Ahead of WWDC Event

Apple revealed the finalists for the 2024 Apple Design Awards on May 28th. The awards program recognizes excellence in app and game design across various categories. This year’s iteration introduces a new category: Spatial Computing, apps specifically designed for Apple’s Vision Pro.

Held annually during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the Design Awards celebrate innovation, technical achievements, and user-centric design in apps built for Apple’s ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and now, Vision Pro.

The 2024 Apple Design Awards include seven categories:

Delight and Fun Apps: Dudel Draw, Bears Gratitude, Rooms Games: WHAT THE CAR?, NYT Games, Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Inclusivity Apps: oko, Complete Anatomy 2024, Tiimo Games: Unpacking, Quadline, Crayola Adventures

Innovation Apps: Copilot Money, SmartGym, Procreate Dreams Games: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Lost in Play, Wavelength

Interaction Apps: Procreate Dreams, Arc Search, Crouton Games: Little Nightmares, Rytmos, finity.

Social Impact Apps: How We Feel, Ahead: Emotions Coach, Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker Games: The Wreck, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, The Bear

Visual and Graphics Apps: Sunlitt, Meditate, Rooms Games: DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, Lies of P, Honkai: Star Rail

Spatial Computing (New Category) Apps: Sky Guide, NBA, djay Games: Synth Riders, Blackbox, Loóna: Cozy Puzzle Games



Apple will announce the winners at WWDC 2024. The conference will also feature announcements regarding upcoming updates to Apple’s operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

Rumors suggest iOS 18 might introduce AI-powered features such as custom emojis. There are also reports of Apple being in talks with OpenAI AND Google to bring advanced AI features to iPhones, which could running locally on the device itself.

