Apple Announces Finalists of the 2024 Apple Design Awards Ahead of WWDC Event

Apple revealed the finalists for the 2024 Apple Design Awards on May 28th. The awards program recognizes excellence in app and game design across various categories. This year’s iteration introduces a new category: Spatial Computing, apps specifically designed for Apple’s Vision Pro.
Held annually during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the Design Awards celebrate innovation, technical achievements, and user-centric design in apps built for Apple’s ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and now, Vision Pro.
The 2024 Apple Design Awards include seven categories:
- Delight and Fun
- Apps: Dudel Draw, Bears Gratitude, Rooms
- Games: WHAT THE CAR?, NYT Games, Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Inclusivity
- Apps: oko, Complete Anatomy 2024, Tiimo
- Games: Unpacking, Quadline, Crayola Adventures
- Innovation
- Apps: Copilot Money, SmartGym, Procreate Dreams
- Games: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Lost in Play, Wavelength
- Interaction
- Apps: Procreate Dreams, Arc Search, Crouton
- Games: Little Nightmares, Rytmos, finity.
- Social Impact
- Apps: How We Feel, Ahead: Emotions Coach, Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker
- Games: The Wreck, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, The Bear
- Visual and Graphics
- Apps: Sunlitt, Meditate, Rooms
- Games: DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, Lies of P, Honkai: Star Rail
- Spatial Computing (New Category)
- Apps: Sky Guide, NBA, djay
- Games: Synth Riders, Blackbox, Loóna: Cozy Puzzle Games
Apple will announce the winners at WWDC 2024. The conference will also feature announcements regarding upcoming updates to Apple’s operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.
Rumors suggest iOS 18 might introduce AI-powered features such as custom emojis. There are also reports of Apple being in talks with OpenAI AND Google to bring advanced AI features to iPhones, which could running locally on the device itself.
