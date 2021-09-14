At the “California Dreaming” event, Apple introduced the newest flagship smartphone. The iPhone 13 is getting lots of love, with terrific performance and feature updates.
First, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini
“People love iPhone, and we keep making iPhone better,” said Tim Cook. Kaiann Drance introduced us to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest edition takes the features of the iPhone 12 and improves upon them.
First, the TrueDepth camera is 20% smaller, giving you more room to enjoy your screen. The redesigned camera lenses are placed diagonally, and offer great improvements over the previous version.
Making iPhone Photography Lead the Industry Even More
The 12MP Wide camera lets in 47% more light 12MP than before. Apple has incorporated the Sensor Shift optical image stabilization, previously available only on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, across all models of the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 13 lineup also offers a new Cinematic Mode for video. A feature called rack focus allows you to quickly shift focus from near to far, or vice versa, smoothly. You tap to focus, then tap again to lock focus on a second area. You can record directly to Dolby Vision HDR for professional-quality video even before editing.
Performance and Battery Life Improvements
Bigger battery
13, 13 mini: 28% brighter, higher peak brightness for HDR, improved power efficiency
5.4”, 6.1”
Powered by A15 Bionic chip extends lead over comp; 15 billion transistors
6-core CPU (2 high, 4 high efficiency); 50% faster than leading comp
4-core GPU; 30% faster graphics than comp
16-core neural engine; 15.8 trill ops/sec
SwingVision app for coaching tennis players
Seek app identifies plants & animals; all done on-device
More 5G bands with availability on 200 carriers and in 60 countries and regions.
Battery life: faster & brighter, better camera….better battery life
1.5 hours longer on mini, 2.5 hours longer on 13 base
Smart data mode shifts to LTE when 5G speeds not needed
Siri Gets More Private
Siri is on-device by default
Easier on the Environment
Antenna lines use upcycled plastic water bottles
No more plastic wrap on packaging
Recycled tungsten, tin, aluminum, gold, rare earth metals
Colors, Sizes, and Pricing for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini
$699 for mini, $799 for 13
5 new colors – pink, blue, midnight, starlight, prod red
128GB | 256 GB | 512 GB
The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max
Greg “Job” Joswiak introduces
4 colors: graphite, gold, Sierra blue, silver
20% smaller notch
IP68 water resistance
All-new camera system
A15 bionic just as in 13/13 mini
New 5-core GPU, 50% faster graphics than leading smartphone. Fastest of any smartphone
New display – Super Retina XDR. Supports 1000 nits outdoor brightness
ProMotion in iPhone – refresh 10hz to 120hz – Automatically adjust based on need, even while scrolling
6.1”, 6.7”
Camera system: biggest advancement ever. 77mm telephoto with 3X, larger aperture on ultra-wide and wide. 2.2X improvement in low-light. Total 6X optical zoom range
Macro photography!!
Detailed closeups; veins on a leaf, water droplets on a mushroom
All cameras have night mode
Photographic Styles: apply preferred local edits in real-time as you take picture. 4 default styles – rich contrast, vibrant, customize to make them your own
Prores video recording coming later this year; record 4K @ 30fps. Record and edit in proRes or Dolby vision
Kathryn Bigelow, Greig Fraser
All pretension tends to disappear, makes set more approachable
Change focus depth after capture – first for smartphones
All-day battery: pro 1.5 hours longer, max 2.5 hours longer
999, 1099 prices
Same sizes plus 1TB option
Changes and Improvements to Magsafe
Magsafe improvements. New leather wallet supports find my tech
Preorders Opening This Week
Pre-order Friday; ship 9/24
SE, 11, 12, 13