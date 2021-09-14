At the “California Dreaming” event, Apple introduced the newest flagship smartphone. The iPhone 13 is getting lots of love, with terrific performance and feature updates.

First, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

“People love iPhone, and we keep making iPhone better,” said Tim Cook. Kaiann Drance introduced us to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest edition takes the features of the iPhone 12 and improves upon them.

First, the TrueDepth camera is 20% smaller, giving you more room to enjoy your screen. The redesigned camera lenses are placed diagonally, and offer great improvements over the previous version.

Making iPhone Photography Lead the Industry Even More

The 12MP Wide camera lets in 47% more light 12MP than before. Apple has incorporated the Sensor Shift optical image stabilization, previously available only on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, across all models of the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 lineup also offers a new Cinematic Mode for video. A feature called rack focus allows you to quickly shift focus from near to far, or vice versa, smoothly. You tap to focus, then tap again to lock focus on a second area. You can record directly to Dolby Vision HDR for professional-quality video even before editing.

Performance and Battery Life Improvements

Bigger battery

13, 13 mini: 28% brighter, higher peak brightness for HDR, improved power efficiency

5.4”, 6.1”

Powered by A15 Bionic chip extends lead over comp; 15 billion transistors

6-core CPU (2 high, 4 high efficiency); 50% faster than leading comp

4-core GPU; 30% faster graphics than comp

16-core neural engine; 15.8 trill ops/sec

SwingVision app for coaching tennis players

Seek app identifies plants & animals; all done on-device

More 5G bands with availability on 200 carriers and in 60 countries and regions.

Battery life: faster & brighter, better camera….better battery life

1.5 hours longer on mini, 2.5 hours longer on 13 base

Smart data mode shifts to LTE when 5G speeds not needed

Siri Gets More Private

Siri is on-device by default

Easier on the Environment

Antenna lines use upcycled plastic water bottles

No more plastic wrap on packaging

Recycled tungsten, tin, aluminum, gold, rare earth metals

Colors, Sizes, and Pricing for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

$699 for mini, $799 for 13

5 new colors – pink, blue, midnight, starlight, prod red

128GB | 256 GB | 512 GB

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

Greg “Job” Joswiak introduces

4 colors: graphite, gold, Sierra blue, silver

20% smaller notch

IP68 water resistance

All-new camera system

A15 bionic just as in 13/13 mini

New 5-core GPU, 50% faster graphics than leading smartphone. Fastest of any smartphone

New display – Super Retina XDR. Supports 1000 nits outdoor brightness

ProMotion in iPhone – refresh 10hz to 120hz – Automatically adjust based on need, even while scrolling

6.1”, 6.7”

Camera system: biggest advancement ever. 77mm telephoto with 3X, larger aperture on ultra-wide and wide. 2.2X improvement in low-light. Total 6X optical zoom range

Macro photography!!

Detailed closeups; veins on a leaf, water droplets on a mushroom

All cameras have night mode

Photographic Styles: apply preferred local edits in real-time as you take picture. 4 default styles – rich contrast, vibrant, customize to make them your own

Prores video recording coming later this year; record 4K @ 30fps. Record and edit in proRes or Dolby vision

Kathryn Bigelow, Greig Fraser

All pretension tends to disappear, makes set more approachable

Change focus depth after capture – first for smartphones

All-day battery: pro 1.5 hours longer, max 2.5 hours longer

999, 1099 prices

Same sizes plus 1TB option

Changes and Improvements to Magsafe

Magsafe improvements. New leather wallet supports find my tech

Preorders Opening This Week

Pre-order Friday; ship 9/24

SE, 11, 12, 13