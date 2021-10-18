At Apple’s Unleashed event, Cupertino began by talking about Apple Music then moved swiftly to HomePod mini. Apple is beginning to sell HomePod mini in colors beyond white and space gray.

New HomePod mini Colors Available

If white or space gray don’t fit your decor preferences, you can get a HomePod mini in more vibrant colors. The Siri-driven smart speaker is now available in blue, yellow, and red.

The new colors are infused throughout the device. The colors aren’t just decorating the HomePod mini’s fabric covering. The woven power cord is colored to match, and the top screen is tinted in the same hue.