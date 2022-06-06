Apple Announces Next Generation of CarPlay, Includes Multi-Display with Climate Controls and More

Today Apple has announced major enhancements arriving to the next generation of CarPlay. This includes support for multiple displays in a vehicle, built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature without leaving CarPlay and more.

Next Generation of CarPlay

CarPlay has fundamentally changed how people interact with their vehicles. The next generation of CarPlay is going to extend this even further. CarPlay will become deeply integrated with the hardware of a vehicle. This integration looks to create an experience that is both unified and consistent. A deeper integrations within the vehicle will allow users to do things such as control the radio or change the climate of the vehicle directly through car play.

Using vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature and more directly from the instrument cluster. Additionally, users will be able to personalize their driving experience. Users will be able to choose from a variety of different cluster gauge designs.

Support for widgets will also be included. Users will be able to have at-a-glance information from apps such as Weather or Music right from the car’s dashboard.

More information about the next generation of Car Play will be available in the future. Vehicles will also see an announcement late next year. An announcement concerning the first car to receive support for the new CarPlay experience will be announced this year as well.

Lastly, Apple stated that committed automakers include Ford, Lincoln, Mecedes-Benz, Infiniti, Honda, Acura, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Porsche and others.

While it may be awhile before consumers get their first taste of CarPlay, those that have the current iteration are able to customize their apps. For example, should you accidentally delete an app from your screen, you can bring it back without any issues.

In addition to CarPlay, numerous other apps will also see updates and quality-of-life improvements. With this only being the first day of WWDC22, more news is sure to arrive throughout the week.