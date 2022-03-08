Apple Announces Third-Generation iPhone SE

During its “Peek Performance” media event on March 8, Apple announced the third-generation iPhone SE. The budget-friendly smartphone keeps the same design as previous models, but updated internal components and display glass.

Upgrades to the Internals of the Third-Generation iPhone SE

The Cupertino-based tech giant has designed the latest iPhone SE to use a 6-core A15 Bionic processor, the same found in the iPhone 13. Two of the cores are high-performance, while four of them are high-efficiency cores to improve battery life.

iPhone SE now also includes a 16-core Neural Engine for faster machine learning computations and to unlock the latest iOS 15 features. The smartphone supports Live Text in the Camera app, along with on-device Siri and dictation.

The new handset also incorporates the camera advancements from the latest flagship iPhone. These enhancements allow consumers to enjoy HD FaceTime, even over a cellular connection. It features a 12MP Wide camera that supports Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait Mode. An improved image signal processor allows for much better videos with reduced noise, especially in low-light conditions.

Cupertino says it dramatically improved battery life for the third-generation iPhone SE. Apple has updated the battery chemistry to use the tech giant’s latest technology. Like the previous generation, iPhone SE 3 is compatible with Qi-certified chargers. It also supports fast charging with a 20W adapter.

Perhaps most importantly, the new handset also brings 5G data capability, but apparently not mmWave. Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his excitement at bringing 5G wireless data to even more customers.

The Same Exterior Design with Major Upgrades

While the outside remains almost unchanged from the previous generation, with its 4.7-inch display at Touch ID button, iPhone SE 3 does include some major upgrades to the materials. It still uses aerospace-grade aluminum and glass, but Apple has upgraded the front and back glass.

The new generation of the iPhone SE features the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back. It’s the same glass used on the back of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The handset is now rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, too.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models. Color options remain the same, with midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED varieties. Pricing for the budget-conscious smartphone is slightly higher, starting at $429.

Apple begins preorders for the iPhone SE at 5 a.m. Pacific time March 11, 2022, with availability starting March 18.