Apple Announces Update to iMovie, Brings in New Features for Blossoming Creators

Today Apple has announced a major update to iMovie. The new iMovie 3.0 brings a host of new features to make creating and editing videos on your iPhone and iPad easier than ever before.

Two of the largest new features, Storyboards and Movie Magic, will help inexperienced video creators craft their ultimate vision.

Storyboards will help aspiring content creators and moviemakers learn to craft and edit videos. This features includes pre-made templates of popular videos shared on social media. Additionally, Magic Movie helps users instantly create polished video that is assembled from user selected clips and photos. Adding transitions automatically is easy, as well as adding effects and music.

Both new features include a range of styles that can help a user personalize the final look and feel of their video. Users can add titles, filters, transitions, color palettes and music. The new features are capable of working together.

In Update, Storyboards Helps new iMovie Creators

Storyboards will give users the ability to excel early on with the video creation process. This features gives beginning movie makers the tools to learn editing as well as improve their storytelling skills. Rather than starting with a blank timeline, creators will be able to choose from 20 different storyboard options. These will feature a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&A, product reviews, news reports and more.

Each storyboard also contains a shot list that will help users organize clips to match a specific narrative. Placeholders will also include illustrative thumbnails, as well as tips and suggestions for how to make certain clips more engaging. Further customizations allows for shots to be added, reordered and deleted from a storyboard.

Users will be able to share completed Storyboard videos from iMovie through Messages, Mail as well as various social media platforms.

Magic Movie Makes Movie Magic

Additionally, Magic Movie will helps users create custom videos, complete with titles, transitions and music, all with just a few taps of the screen. To start creating a Magic Movie, users simply select a photo album or any group of photos or images from their library. Magic Movie then instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and begins creating the project. Creators will be able to add their own personality to the Magic Movie by editing or rearranging specific clips.

Furthermore, users may add styles to change the look of the entire video. Just like Storyboards, Magic Movie users may share videos from iMovie via Messages, Mail and various social media.

The new iMovie 3.0 is available today. The update is free and available on the App Store for devices running iOS 15.2 or later and iPadOS 15.2 or later.

Perhaps videos created in iMovie may soon find themselves streaming on Apple TV+.