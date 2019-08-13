Apple Announces Use of Sustainable Salmon Gold

Apple revealed details of a partnership to support gold remining and environmental restoration efforts in Alaska – so-called salmon gold. It will work with an organization called RESOLVE which facilitates gold miners correcting environmental damage.

From Rose Gold to Salmon Gold

One of the problems gold mining causes is damaging the environment for salmon. RESOLVE works with local miners, environmentalists, and government agencies to fix the damage and bring these two key Alaskan industries together, hence the term salmon gold.

Apple uses small amounts of gold in some of its products. It said it will now only source gold from miners who have committed to restoring the environment. It will work RESOLVE to source sustainable gold. Jeweler Tiffany & Co. will also get gold from sustainable sources. Paula Pyers, Apple’s head of Supplier Responsibility said: