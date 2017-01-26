Apple Extends Developer Promo for App Store Search Ads

Apple is extending the App Store Search Ads offer for developers until March 30, 2017. Originally, the introductory offer launched back in October was set to expire on December 31, 2016. Developers who sign up get free $100 in credits that go toward App Store ads.

Search Ads Credit Promotion

No one is sure why Apple is extending the offer, although 9To5Mac speculates that it may be because “adoption of the program has not met expectations.” Right now Search Ads can only be seen by iOS customers in the United States.

With the introduction of iOS 10, Apple revealed it would place ads in the App Store. They appear whenever a customer searches for an app. You’ll see it at the top of search results, marked with an “Ad” badge, along with a light blue background.