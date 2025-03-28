Apple Appoints New Leader to Oversee All Its Stores Worldwide

Apple Inc. is making a big change in its retail leadership by appointing Vanessa Trigub as the new Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations globally. This change is meant to streamline the management of its 535 retail stores worldwide under the oversight of senior executive Deirdre O’Brien, who leads both retail and human resources.

Trigub will now oversee regional retail heads for Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas East. Previously, she managed the Americas West region and retail operations. Her promotion simplifies Apple’s retail structure, reducing O’Brien’s direct reports to include Trigub and other important vice presidents in real estate, marketing, and online sales.

Trigub began her career at Apple as an intern in 2007 during the original iPhone launch. Over the years, she has held roles in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and retail operations. She became a company vice president in 2023.

Industry insiders say that Trigub may be prepared as a probable successor to O’Brien, who has been with Apple for over three decades. This goes well with Apple’s more focus on leadership succession as quite a few top executives approach retirement age.

O’Brien continues to oversee Apple’s retail division but will now focus on higher-level strategy managing fewer direct reports. She is also reorganizing the HR department following the departure of Chief People Officer Carol Surface after less than two years in the role.

This change comes after another important leadership change at Apple, where Siri oversight was given to Vision Pro creator Mike Rockwell from AI chief John Giannandrea, meaning more organizational adjustments at the company.

