Apple Arcade got a major overhaul on Friday. the company announced that it’s gaming subscription service will now have Timeless Classics and App Store Greats included as part of the US$4.99 per month subscription.

Two New Categoties Added as Catalog Grows to 180 Games

Games in Timeless Classics include:

Good Sudoku by Zach Gage

Chess – Play & Learn

Backgammon

Meanwhile, App Store Greats also brings other popular games to the service. These include:

Threes!

Mini Metro

Fruit Ninja Classic

In addition to the new categories, some new exclusive Arcade Originals were announced too. These included NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends, and The Oregon Trail. It means there are now 180 games in the catalog, all fully unlocked and ad free.

Apple Arcade May Actually be Worth Paying For Now

With these latest changes, Apple Arcade might now actually be worth subscribing too (especially as part of a bundle)! A comment from Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store, indicates the company is very aware of the mixture of criticism and ambivelance its Apple Arcade has been met with thus far: