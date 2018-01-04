Apple Adds ‘Are You Sleeping’ to Original Show Lineup

A drama series based on Kathleen Barber’s novel “Are You Sleeping” is the latest addition to Apple’s original show lineup for Apple Music. Octavia Spencer stars, and is the second show Apple has contracted from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company.

This is the fourth big original show for Apple Music. Previously, Apple struck a deal with Stephen Spielberg for an “Amazing Stories” reboot, Ronald D. Moore for a near-future Sci-fi series, and Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for a morning news-based drama.

Variety says Sarah Koenig, who is well known for her popular “Serial” podcast, will consult on the series. That makes sense because the book follows the life of a woman as a wildly popular podcast investigates her father’s murder.

Turning “Are You Sleeping” into a television series is just the latest round in Apple’s plan to become an original content provider lke Netflix and Amazon. The company has already committed to investing a billion dollars to get up and running, and has hired industry heavy hitters like Jamie Erlicht, Zack Van Amburg, Kim Rozenfeld, Max Aronson, and Ali Woodruff from Sony Pictures Television,along with Matt Cherniss and Rita Cooper Lee from WGN America.

Apple hasn’t said when its various shows will start production, but it can’t be soon enough. It’s time to move past “Planet of the Apps.”