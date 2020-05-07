Apple Awards $10 Million to Firm Producing COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits

Apple has awarded $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics, it announced Thursday. The firm produces sample collections kits crucial to COVID-19 testing.

Apple Supporting Expanded Production of COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits

Alongside the award of cash, Apple is to support COPAN Diagnostics expansion into a larger facility in Southern California. This is expected to create 50 more jobs. Furthermore, Apple is sourcing equipment and materials from various firms across the U.S. to boost COPAN Diagnostics’ work. Making the announcement, Apple COO Jeff Williams said:

We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything we can to help medical workers, patients, and communities support the global response to COVID-19. COPAN is one of the world’s most innovative manufacturers of sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing, and we’re thrilled to partner with them so they can expand as we work to address this critical issue for our nation. I couldn’t be prouder of our teams for bringing all of their energy, passion, and innovative spirit to supporting the country’s COVID-19 response.

COPAN Diagnostics Welcomes Apple Partnership

The award was obviously welcome by COPAN Diagnostics. “We’re excited to forge this new relationship with Apple, whose teams are already making a huge difference with our efforts to scale up the production of our sample collection and transport kits,” CEO Norman Sharples said.

“Collection and transport kits are a critical component in the fight against COVID-19. At COPAN, we’re excited and grateful for this partnership with Apple as our strong beliefs of innovation, quality, and excellence in manufacturing and design are perfectly aligned,” Mr. Sharples added. “Apple’s operational expertise will help us increase delivery of important pre-analytical tools for medical professionals across the country at this critical time.”