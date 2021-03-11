Apple is backing a new Seelaus Asset Management training program aimed at getting more women into finance. The investment firm is also set to manage a portfolio for Apple.

Apple-Back Program to Give Women Asset Management Opportunities

The job program aims to give young women access to opportunities to enter and learn about the Asset Management business. Analysts will have the opportunity to work closely with various departments. They will learn about portfolio management, operations, research, trade execution, compliance, marketing, finance and business development.

Commenting, Annie Seelaus, CEO of R. Seelaus & Co., said:

Women remain critically underrepresented at every level of the asset management industry, with the pandemic putting even more pressure on women in the workforce. We at Seelaus are committed to being part of the solution and building a stronger pipeline of young women into the field. We are honored to have the support of Apple who has been at the forefront of the diversity and inclusion discussion and recognizes the need to drive impact across their business, including with their investment dollars.

There was no comment from Apple at the time of this writing. Furthermore, the scale of its backing had not been made public.