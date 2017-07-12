Apple Includes Free Beats Headphones with Back to School Mac, iPad Purchase

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| News

Apple launched its 2017 back to school deals on Wednesday, and this year you can get a pair of BeatsX headphones when you buy a Mac or iPad Pro.

Get free Beats headphones with 2017 Apple back to school deal

The back to school deal is available in the United States and Canada. Along with the Beats headphones offer, you can save up to US$300 on a new Mac and $20 on an iPad Pro.

You can choose from the BeatsX, Beats Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones for free when you buy a Mac. 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro buyers get the BeatsX for free, or a $150 discount on the Solo 3 and Powerbeats 3 headphones.

The deals are open to college students, parents, teachers, and faculty.

