Apple Includes Free Beats Headphones with Back to School Mac, iPad Purchase

Apple launched its 2017 back to school deals on Wednesday, and this year you can get a pair of BeatsX headphones when you buy a Mac or iPad Pro.

The back to school deal is available in the United States and Canada. Along with the Beats headphones offer, you can save up to US$300 on a new Mac and $20 on an iPad Pro.

You can choose from the BeatsX, Beats Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones for free when you buy a Mac. 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro buyers get the BeatsX for free, or a $150 discount on the Solo 3 and Powerbeats 3 headphones.

The deals are open to college students, parents, teachers, and faculty.