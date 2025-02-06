Apple Begins Mass Production of Upcoming M5 Chip

Apple has reportedly started mass production of its next-generation M5 semiconductor chip. The M5 chip is expected to power Apple’s core products, including the Mac series and iPad, with a focus on enhanced AI performance.

Packaging of the M5 chip began last month. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is handling the full-process production of the M5 chip circuit. Taiwan’s ASE, U.S.-based Amkor, and China’s JCET are managing the chip packaging. As of now, only the general model of the M5 is in production, with high-end variants (Pro, Max, and Ultra) to follow.

TSMC’s 3nm process (N3P) is being used for M5. Compared to the previous generation, it will improve power efficiency by 5-10% and performance by 5%.

M5 Pro is expected to use TSMC’s SoIC-MH packaging process for vertical chip stacking. Femtosecond laser technology for chip cutting and improved ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) for the semiconductor substrate.

The first device to feature the M5 chip is likely to be the next iPad Pro.

As mass production increases, key OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies are investing in new facilities to help produce high-end M5 models. Taiwan’s Unimicron and Samsung Electro-Mechanics will manufacture semiconductor substrates.

