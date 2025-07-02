Apple Begins Prototyping Foldable iPhone, Targets 2026 Launch

Apple has moved its foldable iPhone into the prototyping stage, aiming for a commercial launch in the second half of 2026. Development entered the P1 (Prototype 1) phase in June, marking a significant step in Apple’s timeline for bringing a foldable device to market.

According to supply chain sources cited by DigiTimes, the device is expected to complete prototype testing by the end of 2025. From there, it will advance through the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) phase, followed by design verification and mass production. This timeline aligns with Apple’s standard product development approach, which typically sees prototype stages occur a year ahead of full production.

Prototyping Timeline Mirrors Other iPhone Releases

The foldable iPhone will go through the P2 and P3 stages after P1, with each phase lasting about two months. During this period, limited trial runs are conducted by supply chain partners. Once these tests are complete, primary iPhone assemblers like Foxconn and Pegatron will step in to validate production processes and yields.

The structure mirrors the development of Apple’s other major products. For example, the iPhone 17 series concluded its EVT phase in the second quarter of this year. If the foldable model stays on schedule, it will be positioned for release alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in fall 2026.

In contrast, Apple has reportedly paused its work on a foldable iPad. As DigiTimes reports, the company is reconsidering the device due to manufacturing challenges, high production costs tied to flexible display components, and weak market demand for larger foldables.

While plans for the foldable iPad remain uncertain, Apple’s focus has clearly shifted toward refining the foldable iPhone. If development proceeds smoothly, the device could mark a major design shift in the iPhone lineup and broaden Apple’s product range in the foldable market.