Apple Announces Best Apps and Games of 2019

Apple unveiled the best Apps and Games of 2019 on Monday. The winners included an Ai-powered camera tool, a sketching app for the iPad, and a wide range of games.

Simplifying Stories And Reimaging Blockbusters

Apple said the biggest app trend was simplifying stories. It noted tools that help users store memories, dreams, images, and voices, whether this is podcasts, novels, or photos. In gaming, Apple said the biggest trend was bringing big-time brands to mobile platforms, and reinventing fan favorites.

Commenting on the winners, Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said:

Developers around the world inspire us all with innovative apps that have the power to influence culture and change our lives, and this year that is as true as ever. The 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners reflect our global desire for connection, creativity and fun. We are excited to announce such a diverse group of 2019 App Store winners, showing that great design and creativity comes from developers large and small, and from every corner of the world. We congratulate all the winners and thank them for making 2019 the best year yet for the App Store.

Best Apps of 2019

iPhone App of the Year: Spectre Camera (Lux Optics) – An AI-powered camera tool to facilitate long-exposure photographs.

iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine (Moleskine) – The luxury notebook maker created a digital version of products. It allows users to draw and sketch on their iPad with the same style as using Moleskin products.

Mac App of the Year: Affinity Publisher (Serif Labs) – A professional standard publishing tool for use in making a host of different items.

Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers (The Explorers Network) – This app aims to support explorers, scientists, and artists who are working to create a "visual inventory" of the world.

Best Games of 2019