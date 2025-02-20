Apple Phases Out Home Button, Lightning, and LCD with iPhone 16e

With the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple is saying goodbye to the home button and Lightning cable port on its iPhones. These two elements have been part of the iPhone design for many years, but they are now being phased out.

The home button, which has been on iPhones since 2007, is now gone. Apple began removing it from some models in 2017 when it introduced Face ID on the iPhone X. Now, with the iPhone 16e having Face ID, the button is gone.

Apple is also changing from its Lightning connector to the more common USB-C port. This change started with the iPhone 15 series. USB-C is used in many other devices, including Android phones, laptops, and tablets. It can transfer data faster than Lightning and USB-C cables are often cheaper.

iPhone users will need to adapt to changes, including purchasing new USB-C cables and accessories to replace Lightning ones. Those accustomed to the home button will also have to learn new control methods.

All Screens Are Now OLED

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the LCD panels that were previously used in Apple’s more affordable models. This change means Apple has officially phased out LCD technology from its entire iPhone lineup.

Apple first introduced OLED displays on iPhones in 2017 with the iPhone X, but its budget models continued using LCD screens to cut costs. Now, with the iPhone 16e, Apple has finally brought OLED to its cheapest iPhone.

(PRODUCT) RED Color Option is Gone

The iPhone 16e also marks the end of Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED iPhone options. With the discontinuation of the iPhone SE and iPhone 14, Apple no longer sells any iPhones in the charity-supporting color.

Apple has been a long-time partner of (RED), a brand that donates a portion of its proceeds to The Global Fund to fight diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

While the company still supports The Global Fund through its Apple Pay donation program, it has gradually reduced the availability of (PRODUCT)RED hardware. The iPhone 16e does not include a red variant, and Apple’s latest Beats headphones in red use branding such as “Statement Red” instead of (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple is implementing these changes to create iPhones with larger screens and fewer buttons while making them compatible with more universal accessories. Despite some initial inconvenience, Apple believes these changes will ultimately enhance the iPhone experience.