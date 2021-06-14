Apple is celebrating Black Music Month with special online Today at Apple Sessions via its retail outlet in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It has teamed up with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) for the sessions featuring country artists Willie Jones and Valerie June and hosted by Apple Music’s Rissi Palmer.

Willie Jones and Valerie Lead Black Music Month Today at Apple Sessions

Ms. June will conduct her session tomorrow, June 15. In it, the singer-songwriter will explore mindfulness and creativity, and will aim to teach attendees how to draw inspiration from the rich history of African American culture. Alongside Ms. June and Ms. Palmer will be NMAAM Vice President of Brand and Partnerships Tuwisha D. Rogers-Simpson. The three will lead a creative exercise to explore gratitude, courage, and joy using the Notes app on iPhone. Those who wish to participate can book online.

“Here at NMAAM, our main focus is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans have played in creating the American Soundtrack,” said Ms. Rogers-Simpson. “Today at Apple shares that focus of educating and inspiring others through the power of music and creativity, and we look forward to working together on many more sessions in the future.”

Mr. Jones conducted his session on June 8. During it he shared his songwriting process, starting with the Voice Memos app on his iPhone to capture a melody.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People commented:

We are thrilled to be collaborating with our next-door neighbor, the National Museum of African American Music, to celebrate Black Music Month and bring Today at Apple programming to the Nashville community. Our Today at Apple sessions aim to inspire creativity, and with sessions led by incredible artists like Willie Jones and Valerie June, we are excited to hear what our attendees create.

